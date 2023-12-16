DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WANNA DANCE? Marie Davidson (DJ Set) + Sextile (DJ Set) with Special Guests

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

WANNA DANCE? with Marie Davidson (DJ Set) and Sextile (DJ Set) with Special Guests

December 16th, 2023

21+ / 10pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minty Boi.

Venue

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.