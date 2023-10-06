DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Graceland Reimagined: London African Gospel Choir

Alexandra Palace
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£41.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event takes place in the Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Price includes a £1.75 venue restoration levy.

Price includes a £1.75 venue restoration levy.

Presented by Alexandra Palace.

Lineup

London African Gospel Choir

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

