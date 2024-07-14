DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

2000trees 2024 - Weekend

Upcote Farm
11 Jul - 14 Jul 2024
GigsCheltenham
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2000trees is a multi award winning music festival set in the stunning Cotswold Hills just outside Cheltenham.

Join us for the 2024 edition. – Winner of ‘Best Medium Festival’ – UK Festival Awards 2018 & 2022. VIP TICKETS Include priority entrance, VIP par Read more

Presented by 2000trees.

Venue

Upcote Farm

Withington, GL54 4BL, UK
Doors open11:00 am

