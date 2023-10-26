DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Corinne Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows

Ladbroke Hall
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£42.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Corinne Bailey Rae presents her forthcoming album, Black Rainbows, due for release on 15 September.

Black Rainbows is the result of a several years long conversation between Corinne Bailey Rae and the objects and happenings in the Stony Island Arts Bank, Read more

Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Corinne Bailey Rae

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.