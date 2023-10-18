Top track

Run Dusty Run

The Long Ryders

Voodoo Rooms
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

AGMP presents

THE LONG RYDERS

"They unwittingly invented Americana but seldom receive credit for it" Mojo Magazine

"Few Bands have made more of an impact on the current musical scene" Classic Rock Magazine

The founders of alt-country, The Long Ryders, Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Long Ryders

Venue

Voodoo Rooms

W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

