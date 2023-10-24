DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K-Music Festival 2023: Haepaary

The Lower Third
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Radically redefining old Korean sounds, alt-electronic duo Haepaary is setting out to shake up the international music scene with their first EP, ‘Born by Gorgeousness,’ released globally on June 2 via Flipped Coin Music.

kccuk.org.uk/k-music2023

Presented by The Korean Cultural Centre UK.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends9:15 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.