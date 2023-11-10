DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Superchunk

Strange Brew
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event (U18's accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Superchunk, Junk Drawer

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.