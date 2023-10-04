DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Psychonaut

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PSYCHONAUT (Post Metal):

L'immense succès du premier album de PSYCHONAUT, Unfold The God Man, qui a été réédité 3 fois à travers le monde, a permis au groupe de se faire connaître et de prouver qu’il est une force avec laquelle il faut compter.

Les trois Read more

Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Lineup

Nothing but Echoes, Psychonaut

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.