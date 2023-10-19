DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K-Music Festival 2023: Groove& + Duo Bud

Kings Place (Hall One)
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prepare for an electrifying and sensory-rich experience that will transport you straight to the vibrant core of Korean percussion. The explosive beats of groove& and DUO BUD collide in a remarkable double-bill show that will pulsate with rhythmic energy an Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

DUO BUD, Groove&

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
420 capacity

