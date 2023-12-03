Top track

Girl

Girl Ray

Village Underground
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Girl Ray, the three-piece comprising Poppy Hankin, Iris McConnell and Sophie Moss, announce their much anticipated third album, Prestige, on 4th August 2023.

This is a 16+ event. Each under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult (1:1 ratio).

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Girl Ray, Joshua Idehen

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

