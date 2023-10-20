DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
nimino returns for another intimate London live set following his sold out Peckham Audio show earlier this year.
One of the UK's most in-demand producers and tickets are limited for this one so get'em in early.
It's a headline live show so doors at 7pm.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.