DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Jazz Emu's Pleasure Garden Deluxe

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Award-winning musical comedian Jazz Emu and his incredible live band The Cosmique Perfectión invite you to the Pleasure Garden for their biggest concert yet.

Fresh from the Hammersmith Apollo and sell-out gigs across the globe, Jazz Emu (“my new favourite Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Jazz Emu

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs