DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Special Interest + Sam Akpro et Picture Parlour
Special Interest
Né de l'inventive scène DIY de la Nouvelle-Orléans, Special Interest trouve une nouvelle façon de définir le "groupe de rock", une véritable uni
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.