Top track

Street Pulse Beat - Boy Harsher Remix

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Special Interest + Sam Akpro + Picture Parlour

Petit Bain
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Special Interest + Sam Akpro et Picture Parlour

Special Interest

Né de l'inventive scène DIY de la Nouvelle-Orléans, Special Interest trouve une nouvelle façon de définir le "groupe de rock", une véritable uni Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Special Interest, Sam Akpro, Picture Parlour

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

