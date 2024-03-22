Top track

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've?) - 1996 Remastered Version

Buzzcocks

KOKO
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The KOKO venue has limited space for accessibility. Accessibility tickets are only purchasable through the KOKO website and once these tickets have been sold, we cannot accept any further accessibility requests. If you require Accessibility tickets and the Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Buzzcocks

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

