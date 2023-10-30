Top track

FACS + Polevaulter + The Higher Line

The Victoria
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
£14.30

Plus special guests Polevaulter + The Higher Line

Everything eventually turns to dust. Everyone knows this, but few want to acknowledge that our time on this mortal coil is fleeting, preferring to remain in stasis, in hopes that “the end” will pass them b Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

FACS, Polevaulter

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

