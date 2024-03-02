DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A New View Music presents
Si Cranstoun
Plus guests
Busker Si Cranstoun pounded the pavement for 20 years before being literally signed up on the spot by a Warner executive who discovered him performing in the street. Born and raised in Caterham, Surrey,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.