Coupe de Ville

Si Cranstoun

MASH Cambridge
Sat, 2 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A New View Music presents

Si Cranstoun

Plus guests

Busker Si Cranstoun pounded the pavement for 20 years before being literally signed up on the spot by a Warner executive who discovered him performing in the street. Born and raised in Caterham, Surrey,...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by A New View Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Si Cranstoun

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

