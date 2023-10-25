DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cork-based Alt-Rock trio The Last Vinci are preparing to head off on a European tour in promotion of their latest Album. The band were on the road throughout 2022, selling out venues in Ireland and the UK and promoting their sophomore album The Revolution
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.