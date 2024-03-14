DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo & Would I Lie To You?, comedian and TV’s Stephen Bailey makes a very welcome return to the stage with his brand new live show, CRASS.
From a working-class background in Manchester, six years working at Sainsbury’s, many a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.