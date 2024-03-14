DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stephen Bailey: Crass

The Crescent
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo & Would I Lie To You?, comedian and TV’s Stephen Bailey makes a very welcome return to the stage with his brand new live show, CRASS.

From a working-class background in Manchester, six years working at Sainsbury’s, many a...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

