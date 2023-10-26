Top track

Shelf Lives - Fighting That Bitch

Shelf Lives

Sebright Arms
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“It’s as close to real life as you can get without feeling really depressed about it,” Sabrina (originating from Toronto) offers by way of summarising Shelf Lives – the London-based electro-punk outfit she fronts alongside guitarist/producer Jonny. Much li Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Shelf Lives, Industry Standard

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

