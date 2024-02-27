Top track

Later. - She Is Coming (Radio Edit)

Later. (Full Live Band) + Aprile

La Cigale
Tue, 27 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après un premier album encensé par la critique, une tournée européenne, et une Maroquinerie pleine à craquer , les Later. vous attendent dans la mythique salle de La Cigale le 27 février 2024.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par COOKIE RECORDS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Later., Aprile

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

