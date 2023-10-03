DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riovaz - RioRave II Disturb The Norm

Songbyrd
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Riovaz’s music deftly captures the frenetic, unpredictable energy of growing up. Influenced by drum & bass, post-punk and dance composition, his genre-blurring, cutting-edge pop songs that have won him both critical and commercial success before he even gr Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Riovaz

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

