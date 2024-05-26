DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MoodToMove Atlanta Summer Series

Atrium & Rooftop on Auburn
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
$30.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Continuing our summer series, MoodToMove returns to Atlanta on May 26th for a rooftop day party in Downtown Atlanta. Join us as we kick off the season with proper selectors and summertime vibes. Let's make this day memorable.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MoodToMove.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Byron The Aquarius, Divine Interface, Espee and 1 more

Venue

Atrium & Rooftop on Auburn

236 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

