SOUNDS GOOD FESTIVAL 2024 CHELMSFORD

Various Venues Chelmsford
13 Sept - 14 Sept
GigsChelmsford
SOUNDS GOOD is Chelmsford's first multi venue music running over Friday 13th & Saturday 14th September 2024. There are 3 stages so far, HOT BOX, THE STUDIO at Chelmsford Theatre and the FREE CITY CENTRE stage, more will be added.

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Various Venues Chelmsford

CM1 1TS, Chelmsford, Essex, England, United Kingdom
Q. WHAT DOES A 2 DAY FESTIVAL TICKET GET ME?

A 2 day festival ticket gets you access to all core programme artists, at HOT BOX and THE STUDIO subject to each venue’s capacity. You will also get access to the free CITY CENTRE STAGE on both days.

WHAT DOES A SINGLE DAY TICKET GET ME?

A 1 day festival ticket gets you access to all core programme artists, at HOT BOX and THE STUDIO subject to each venue’s capacity. You will also get access to the free CITY CENTRE STAGE on both days.

DO I HAVE TO BE 18 OR OVER TO ATTEND SOUNDS GOOD?

YES and NO.

All the licensed venues that we use for THE SOUNDS GOOD FESTIVAL are for people aged 18 and over.

The FREE CITY CENTRE STAGE is separately ticketed and is for all ages. Under 15's must be accompanied by an Adult, for which you will need a family ticket.

DO YOU HAVE AN ACCESSIBLE TICKET SCHEME?

Hot Box has an Equal Access Policy and welcomes all customers, staff, volunteers, artists and bands with physical or mental impairments. We are working towards making the SOUNDS GOOD FESTIVAL as accessible, safe and enjoyable for everybody that visits. We encourage anybody who requires extra accessibility to contact us so we can ensure the best experience for you. If we are unaware we may not have the correct provisions in place. Please contact access@hotboxlive.co.uk for more information and explain your requirements.

