Natalie Lindi x Nathan Britton Trio (1st House)

Alfie's
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Natalie Lindi, an emerging artist from London, has garnered widespread acclaim for her soulful and captivating performances. Crowned the winner of the national Open Mic UK competition '19. Her exceptional vocal range, reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald and Min...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends9:00 pm

