DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Natalie Lindi, an emerging artist from London, has garnered widespread acclaim for her soulful and captivating performances. Crowned the winner of the national Open Mic UK competition '19. Her exceptional vocal range, reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald and Min...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.