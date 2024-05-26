DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VIGNADA FESTIVAL DAY 3

Forte Antenne
Sun, 26 May, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkRoma
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vigna Ada Festival 2024

Spring Edition

24 | 25 | 26 Maggio

Immergetevi in un'esperienza vinicola unica nel suo genere, dove l'arte della vinificazione, la natura e la passione si fondono in una location meravigliosa. Vigna Ada è un'incredibile opportuni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Il Condominio APS.

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via Del Forte Antenne 12, 00197 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.