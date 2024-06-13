DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come vibe with Meerz- where soulful vocals meet captivating beats. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Vance Joy and Sia's lyrical depth and Diplo's genre defying soundscapes, Meerz blends acoustic warmth with electronic beats for a sound that's uniquely...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.