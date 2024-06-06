DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I USED TO BE FUNNY

Rio Cinema
6 Jun - 7 Jun
FilmLondon
£14
I Used To Be Funny is a dark dramedy that follows Sam Cowell (Rachel Sennott), an aspiring stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, as she decides whether or not to join the search for Brooke (Olga Petsa), a missing teenage girl she used to nann...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Film Screening

Rio Cinema

107 Kingsland High Street, London E8 2PB
Doors open8:30 pm
402 capacity

