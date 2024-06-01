Top track

Cosmo - Sei la mia città

Poplar presents Utopia

MART - Museo di arte moderna e contemporanea
Sat, 1 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsRovereto
About

Poplar atterra al MART - Museo di arte moderna e contemporanea di Rovereto per un evento speciale e irripetibile che si terrà il 1° giugno 2024 a partire dalle 15:00

LINE UP — Cosmo, French79, Coca Puma, Enrico Gabrielli (plays "Le Canzonine") and more......

Accesso consentito a tutte le età.
Presentato da Poplar Festival

Lineup

1
Cosmo, French 79, Coca Puma and 1 more

Venue

MART - Museo di arte moderna e contemporanea

Corso Bettini 43, 38068 Rovereto Trentino, Italy
Doors open2:30 pm

