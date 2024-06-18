Top track

Small Paul/Dream Of Time/Ian Huschle

Skylark Lounge
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Small Paul

with Dream Of Time and Ian Huschle

Sunshine and storm clouds converge at the core of Seattle’s harmony-heavy, Folky Rock and Roll band Small Paul. Musically, Small Paul is a 4 headed collaborative effort that began fortuitously during the pand...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
Lineup

Small Paul

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

