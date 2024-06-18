DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Small Paul
with Dream Of Time and Ian Huschle
Sunshine and storm clouds converge at the core of Seattle’s harmony-heavy, Folky Rock and Roll band Small Paul. Musically, Small Paul is a 4 headed collaborative effort that began fortuitously during the pand...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.