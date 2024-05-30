DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Baldwin, Zacc Harris, Pete Hennig Album Release Show w/ special guest Greta Ruth

Icehouse
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
The ambient jazz and improvised trio of trumpeter Jake Baldwin, guitarist Zacc Harris and drummer Pete Hennig first came together for a casual recording session but could not find a bassist for the date. They decided to forge ahead with a more open approa***...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
Lineup

Jake Baldwin, Pete Hennig

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open8:00 am

