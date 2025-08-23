Top track

Royal Thunder - Parsonz Curse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Somergloom - 2 Day Pass

ONCE at The Center For Arts at The Armory
23 Aug - 25 Aug
GigsSomerville
$52.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Royal Thunder - Parsonz Curse
Got a code?

About

Somergloom Day 1:

BIG|BRAVE’s music has been described as massive minimalism. Their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their music’s frayed edges as much as its all-encompassing weight. The potency of the trio’s work is their singula...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ONCE and Somergloom
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spiritual Poison, Royal Thunder

Venue

ONCE at The Center For Arts at The Armory

191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.