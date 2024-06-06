DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Steel Pan Fusion is led by Trinidadian Born Wade Austin who is on a mission to bring Steel pan to the masses.
SPF has been around for a good decade, releasing their Debut album "Melting Pot" back in 2016, with a 2nd EP release in 2022..
Featuring a group...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.