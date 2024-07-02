DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Anna Panzanelli is a singer, pianist and songwriter from Perugia, Italy.
She studied music in Perugia where she specialized in singing and Classical and Jazz piano.
In 2017 she released her first album “Bluer Than Blue”, a tribute to two American songwri...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.