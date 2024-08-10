DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BIG BRAVE w/ASEETHE & SPIRITUAL POISON

Raccoon Motel
Sat, 10 Aug, 1:30 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Appearing IN PERSON, BIG BRAVE w/very special guests ASEETHE & SPIRITUAL POISON!!!

LISTEN to Big Brave :: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5nlpqhz47LYv7KvarJdh44?si=XRn1ZXxUQSSvHd2TMt_Pnw

LISTEN to Aseethe :: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5x17WOjNcN676z...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Brave, Aseethe, Spiritual Poison

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open1:30 pm

