Mary Lattimore + Walt McClements

Hoxton Hall
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MARY LATTIMORE is a harpist and composer living in Los Angeles. She experiments with her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand harp and effects. Her solo debut, The Withdrawing Room, was released in 2013 on Desire Path Recordings. Lattimore also writes harp parts f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walt McClements, Mary Lattimore

Venue

Hoxton Hall

130 Hoxton St, London N1 6SH
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

