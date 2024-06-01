DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Radio Woodstock 100.1 proudly presents Tors Live From Upstate New York, a FREE concert at The Griffin House Beer Garden in Palenville, NY. On Saturday, June 1st, 2024, dynamic indie-folk trio Tors will be joined by special guest Diana DeMuth for an afterno...
4:00pm - Doors Open
5:00pm - Diana Demuth
6:00pm - Tors
8:00pm (approximately) - Show ends
Parking is available at the Griffin House and nearby lots.
YES. The concert is outdoors.
- Bags smaller than 16”x16”x8” will be permitted inside the venue.
- Please bring an EMPTY reusable water bottle which can be filled at our water bottle filling station!
- Low-backed chairs (under 30″) to ensure good viewing for your neighbors.
- Blankets
- Strollers that are reasonably sized and do not obstruct the view of others
- In the event of rain, handheld umbrellas are allowed in the venue.
- Non-professional cameras are permitted but cannot be used to reproduce the event and must not interfere with other fans’ enjoyment of the show. (No audio or video recording)
- Bags larger than 16”x16”x8” will NOT be permitted inside the venue.
- No coolers, outside food, beverages, glass containers of any kind, alcoholic beverages, illegal substances of any kind, firearms, noise-making devices, laser pointers, knives, box cutters, tools of any kind (including hammers, knives, screwdrivers, etc.), pepper spray, mace, or any kind of item that could be used as a weapon.
- Professional audio visual equipment
- Beach umbrellas or beach balls
- Pop up tents
- Pets (sorry, we love dogs and cats but cannot allow them into the event). Please DO NOT plan to leave your pet in your car!
- Drones
YES, all ages are welcome at this event!
