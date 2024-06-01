- Bags smaller than 16”x16”x8” will be permitted inside the venue.

- Please bring an EMPTY reusable water bottle which can be filled at our water bottle filling station!

- Low-backed chairs (under 30″) to ensure good viewing for your neighbors.

- Blankets

- Strollers that are reasonably sized and do not obstruct the view of others

- In the event of rain, handheld umbrellas are allowed in the venue.

- Non-professional cameras are permitted but cannot be used to reproduce the event and must not interfere with other fans’ enjoyment of the show. (No audio or video recording)