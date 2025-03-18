Top track

Mercury Rev - Goddess On A Hiway - Remastered

Mercury Rev

EartH
Tue, 18 Mar 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £40.29

Top track

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Since forming in 1989, Mercury Rev has made a career out of boldly exploring the fringes of artistic perception, channeling colors and sounds and visions that always seem just beyond our mortal reach. The Guard...

Presented by DHP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mercury Rev

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

