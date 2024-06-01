DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Novarajazz - Edizione XXI - Abbonamento I° weekend

Villa Caccia
1 Jun - 2 Jun
GigsRomagnano Sesia
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Novarajazz - Edizione XXI - Abbonamento I° weekend

Acquistando questo abbonamento avrai accesso completo alla proposta concertistica incluse le degustazioni e Taste of Jazz del primo weekend di festival, dal 1.06 al 2.06

Tellkujira | Trio Folkways + Vale...

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Louis Sclavis, Jacopo Ferrazza, Vincent Courtois and 2 more

Venue

Villa Caccia

Corso Roma 62, 28078 Romagnano Sesia Novara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.