House Hats & Out Of Pocket Present: Backyard Sessions

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 8 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Summer is coming in hot with a House Hats Collective and Out Of Pocket Records takeover. We’re going all day long at the Brooklyn Monarch backyard. Come dance with us.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House Hats LLC and Out Of Pocket Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

