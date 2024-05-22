DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AfterParty Mayrit x Alhambra y Los Invernaderos

El Sol
Wed, 22 May, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
About

La bienal de diseño y arquitectura Mayrit se alía con Cervezas Alhambra para presentaros con la fiesta ´Afterparty´. Estaremos en la legendaria Sala Sol disfrutando de una gran noche de música y muuuucho bailoteo.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Speedy Gonzales, La Cachetona, Lejía

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

