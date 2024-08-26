DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BBQ - der BlackBrownQueere Podcast von COSMO

Draussen im Grünen
Mon, 26 Aug, 6:30 pm
PodcastHamburg
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Die Perspektiven von nicht weißen und queeren Menschen kommen in den deutschen Medien immer noch zu kurz. Das wollen der Aktivist Zuher Jazmati und Moderator sowie HipHop - Party - Veranstalter Dominik Djialeu mit BBQ - der Black Brown Queeren Podcast ände...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Buback, OHA! Music & Draussen Im Grünen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.