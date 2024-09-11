DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NILE

The Underworld
Wed, 11 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nile is an American death metal band from Greenville, South Carolina, formed in 1993. The band's current lineup consists of founding member Karl Sanders (guitars, vocals), George Kollias (drums), Brian Kingsland (guitars, vocals) and Dan Vadim Von (bass, v...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Pestifer, Intrepid, Hideous Divinity and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

