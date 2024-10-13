Top track

Sinead Harnett - High Wire

Sinead Harnett

Manchester Academy 2
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sinead Harnett - High Wire
About

SJM Concerts presents

Sinead Harnett

All ages, U14 must be accompanied
Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sinead Harnett

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

