Cayena #1

Cadavra
Fri, 31 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Next 31.05 we present *CAYENA*

Pisamos el acelerador hacia una new & spicy adventure, haciéndolo en casa: Cadavra Club.

¡Precaución! Esta noche contiene PICANTE. Producto elaborado con elementos de alta calidad para satisfacer tu exigente paladar mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Baldman, SYSTEMA, Senda Fatal and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

