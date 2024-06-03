Top track

Shred Scarz - Drowning

Shred Scarz

The George Tavern
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shred Scarz will be brining his ‘Reclusive ‘Set for the first time at The George Tavern So Hold tight . Plus incredible support from the one and only Lynx cane and Pleisured which dropped there first EP called ‘ paradise fields ‘

-- £2 off our pizza if y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pleisured, Lynx Cane

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

