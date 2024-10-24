Top track

Tokyo Tea Room - Always Tomorrow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tokyo Tea Room / Blitz Playhouse / Gretchin

The Victoria
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tokyo Tea Room - Always Tomorrow
Got a code?

About

Analogue Cometa proudly presents Tokyo Tea Room, dream-pop outfit from Margate, UK. Creating music inspired by human emotions, the group explores themes of longing, nostalgia, and the ephemeral nature of existence. For anyone into dreamy, moody groovy soun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Analogue Cometa
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blitz Playhouse, Tokyo Tea Room

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.