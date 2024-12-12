Top track

Big Sleep

Privatclub
Thu, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€23.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Irish-Italian/Spanish outfit partly met at school and others later joined after meeting through the city's live music scene. With indie-pop qualities that blend alternative rock and soul sounds, Big Sleep cite artists like Big Thief, JJ Cale, Jamiroqua...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Privatclub

Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

