DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About C’mon Feel Tour (Night 2)

Underground Arts
Sun, 15 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$44.81

About

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About C’mon Feel Tour with The Taxidermists at Underground Arts

Night 2: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Playing BOTH classic albums: It's A Shame About Ray & Come On Come on Feel the Lemonhead...

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

