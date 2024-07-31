DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Past lives

mare culturale urbano - cinema all'aperto in cuffia
Wed, 31 Jul, 9:45 pm
FilmMilano
Torna l’ARENA CINEMATOGRAFICA ESTIVA IN CUFFIA nella piazza di Cenni di Cambiamento con un ricco programma di proiezioni. Past Lives, film diretto da Celine Song, racconta la storia di Nora e Hae Sung (Moon Seung-ah e Seung Min Yim), due amici d'infanzia m...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mare culturale urbano

Venue

mare culturale urbano - cinema all'aperto in cuffia

Via Quinto Cenni 11, 20147 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:45 pm

