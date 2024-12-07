Top track

Blow Ya Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cool Customer

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blow Ya Mind
Got a code?

About

Cool Customer, aka William Allocca, is a 25 year old producer hailing from New York. After debuting at Secret Dreams festival in the summer of 2022, tangible excitement has been growing fast around the project. Armed with a stack of highly anticipated unre...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn, Bass Command, & Closed Sessions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cool Customer, Chmura

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.