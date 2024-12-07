DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cool Customer, aka William Allocca, is a 25 year old producer hailing from New York. After debuting at Secret Dreams festival in the summer of 2022, tangible excitement has been growing fast around the project. Armed with a stack of highly anticipated unre...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.